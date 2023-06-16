Puri Rath Yatra: How identical chariots are made each year without a manual or measuring tape

SUMMARY The creation of these chariots involves dedicated efforts of numerous artisans, including carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors, and painters, who collaborate for a period of 58 days.

1 / 10

The Rath Yatra at Puri holds great cultural significance in the state of Odisha. Specifically crafted for the Rath Yatra, the majestic chariots of Puri carry Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra along with the celestial wheel (Sudarshana Chakra) to the Gundicha Temple. However, only a few are aware of the remarkable engineering involved in the creation of these chariots. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

During the Rath Yatra procession, Lord Jagannatha's chariot is known as 'Nandighosa,' while the chariots of Balabhadra and Subhadra are called 'Taladhwaja' and 'Darpadalana' respectively. It is a yearly tradition to construct these magnificent chariots afresh for the Rath Yatra. On the nine-day when the Rath Yatra concludes, these grand chariots are dismantled each year.

3 / 10

The significance of these Raths can be understood through the holy text of Katha Upanishad. The chariot symbolises the deity's physical form, while the icons residing within represent the deity's soul. Interestingly, the construction of these chariots does not rely on any written formula or blueprint but rather on a simple black stick. Only the skilled carpenters known as Biswakarma Maharanas possess the ancestral knowledge and engineering expertise required for their creation.

4 / 10

The chariots, also known as Raths, resemble mobile temples in their magnificent appearance. Following the tradition of chariot construction, the Nandighosh Ratha, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, stands tall at 33 cubits. This impressive chariot boasts 16 wheels and requires the assembly of 832 wooden pieces.

5 / 10

The Darpadalana Ratha, meant for Subhadra, reaches a height of 31 cubits, equipped with 12 wheels and constructed using 593 wooden pieces. As for the Taladhwaja Rath of Balabhadra, it stands at a height of 32 cubits and 10 fingers, supported by 14 wheels and composed of 763 wooden pieces. The intricate decoration of these chariots is vividly described in the Skanda Puraan.

6 / 10

A total of 1,120 meters of cloth is utilised to adorn the three chariots. In Lord Jagannath's chariot, the roof is embellished with a combination of red and yellow cloth. The Taladhwaja ratha, dedicated to Lord Balabhadra, features a striking combination of red and green cloth. Lastly, the chariot of Goddess Subhadra, known as Darpadalana, is adorned with a captivating blend of red and black cloth.

7 / 10

In order to enhance the safety of devotees following an unfortunate incident where a devotee lost their life under the chariot wheel, an additional engineering feature has been incorporated into the chariot design. A wooden brake system has been introduced to provide a means of stopping the chariot midway if necessary. This crucial addition was approved by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, and every year, a skilled individual from Jharsuguda undertakes the responsibility of constructing the brakes for the chariots.

8 / 10

The Rath Jatra serves as the etymological root of the English term 'Juggernaut,' signifying an unstoppable force. The creation of these chariots involves dedicated efforts of numerous artisans, including carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors, and painters, who collaborate for a period of 58 days. The wheels and chariots are meticulously crafted, rarely employing any iron nails in their construction.

9 / 10

Once the chariots are complete, a team of engineers conducts thorough fitness tests to ensure their readiness before they embark on their journey along the grand avenue, known as Badadaanda, leading to the Gundicha Temple.

10 / 10

The creation of these raths is not only a testament to engineering prowess but also encompasses profound socio-spiritual concepts. Described in Sanskrit verse, the saying "Rathe tu Bamanam dristwa punarjanma na bidtyate", it is believed that witnessing the divine trinity on the chariots can liberate devotees from the cycle of rebirth, offering a unique and sublime experience.