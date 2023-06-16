CNBC TV18
Puri Rath Yatra: How identical chariots are made each year without a manual or measuring tape

Puri Rath Yatra: How identical chariots are made each year without a manual or measuring tape

Puri Rath Yatra: How identical chariots are made each year without a manual or measuring tape
By Local18  Jun 16, 2023 8:53:54 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The creation of these chariots involves dedicated efforts of numerous artisans, including carpenters, blacksmiths, tailors, and painters, who collaborate for a period of 58 days.

The Rath Yatra at Puri holds great cultural significance in the state of Odisha. Specifically crafted for the Rath Yatra, the majestic chariots of Puri carry Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra along with the celestial wheel (Sudarshana Chakra) to the Gundicha Temple. However, only a few are aware of the remarkable engineering involved in the creation of these chariots. (Image: Shutterstock)

During the Rath Yatra procession, Lord Jagannatha's chariot is known as 'Nandighosa,' while the chariots of Balabhadra and Subhadra are called 'Taladhwaja' and 'Darpadalana' respectively. It is a yearly tradition to construct these magnificent chariots afresh for the Rath Yatra. On the nine-day when the Rath Yatra concludes, these grand chariots are dismantled each year.

