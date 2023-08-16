Most beautiful libraries in the world: These enchanting havens of knowledge are magnificent

SUMMARY Libraries, adorned with thousands of books, unfurl a tapestry of learning and growth for avid readers. But some of these intitutions are so marvelously constructed that they can leave architecture buffs inspired. Read on to find out some of the most beautiful libraries in the world.

Defining the most exquisite libraries becomes a near-impossible endeavour given their purpose is to grant access to knowledge. Libraries, serve as repositories of community resources and bastions of cultural interaction, possess an inherent allure. As custodians of past and present narratives, the finest libraries across the globe weave the fabric of communities and societies. Among the myriad splendid athenaeums scattered worldwide, a select few emerge as veritable masterpieces, capturing our imagination and hearts. Here's a look at some of the most beautiful libraries in the world(Image: Reuters)

The Old Library of Trinity College Dublin, Ireland | Enshrined within the hallowed halls of Trinity College, the Long Room—aptly named—is an architectural marvel. Originally with a flat ceiling housing books on lower shelves, this space expanded exponentially due to a bequest of every British and Irish publication, resulting in its cavernous grandeur. (Image: Reuters)

Seattle Central Library, Washington, US | The brainchild of the architectural firm OMA, Seattle's central library is metamorphosed into an epicentre of knowledge and media. With its 11-story glass and steel frame, this structure houses a staggering million books and myriad computers. The innovative Book Spiral, a winding bibliophilic marvel, connects the heart of the library through elegant ramps. (Image: Reuters)

Library of Strahov Monastery, Prague, Czech Republic | The Baroque Theological Hall, a gem within the Library of Strahov Monastery, dates back to 1671-1674, a vestige of history's embrace. Adorned with over 200,000 volumes, many hailing from the 16th to 18th centuries, it stands as one of the world's most venerable and intact historical libraries. (Image: Reuters)

State Library Victoria, Melbourne, Australia | A venerable beacon of knowledge, the State Library of Victoria, founded in 1854, remains steadfast in its commitment to enlightenment. Amidst its Neoclassical walls, the library preserves the rich tapestry of Victoria's history. The regal La Trobe Reading Room, adorned with its octagonal bounty of 32,000 books, exudes an aura of erudition. (Image: Reuters)

Piccolomini Library, Siena, Italy | A serendipitous encounter with the Piccolomini Library invokes an involuntary gasp of awe, as its walls shimmer with resplendent frescoes. Nestled within the Duomo di Siena, this opulent sanctuary boasts masterpieces by the renowned artist Pinturicchio and his workshop. Ancient manuscripts envelop a marble sculpture of the Three Graces, ensconced at the vault's heart. (Image: Piccolomini Library)

Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | In 1837, 43 Portuguese immigrants and political exiles founded the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading, a beacon of culture within the Empire of Brazil. Architect Rafael da Silva e Castro's neo-Gothic design, inspired by Lisbon's Jerónimos Monastery, stands as a testament to heritage. (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Donatas Dabravolskas)

