Magnificient pre-wedding photoshoot locations around Delhi: Where will you want to get clicked?

SUMMARY The are umpteen pre-wedding photoshoot locations in and around Delhi. CNBCTV18.com, has handpicked some of the best places, where you can definitely get those memorable clicks that will last a lifetime.

Delhi, the heart of India, offers a plethora of stunning locations that set the stage for unforgettable pre-wedding photoshoots. From historic landmarks to scenic landscapes, here are some of the city's most captivating spots to capture your love story. (Image: Reuters

Humayun's Tomb: Embark on a romantic journey amidst the timeless beauty of Humayun's Tomb. Its majestic architecture and serene surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for capturing your love story. (Image: Reuters)

Lodhi Gardens: Lose yourselves in the lush greenery of Lodhi Gardens, where ancient tombs and picturesque landscapes blend seamlessly. Each corner is a treasure trove of stunning photo opportunities. (Image: Reuters)

Hauz Khas Village: Experience the vibrant charm of Hauz Khas Village, a trendy neighborhood that combines history with contemporary flair. Its quaint lanes, colorful graffiti, and rustic charm will add a unique touch to your pre-wedding shoot. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

India Gate: Celebrate your love at the iconic India Gate, a symbol of national pride. The grandeur of this monument and its surroundings offer a timeless setting for capturing beautiful memories. (Image: Reuters)

Chandni Chowk: Immerse yourselves in the bustling energy of Chandni Chowk, the oldest and busiest market in Old Delhi. Its narrow lanes, vibrant bazaars, and old-world charm provide an authentic backdrop for a memorable pre-wedding shoot. (Image: Reuters)

Qutub Minar: Discover the magnificence of Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its towering structure and intricate carvings create a regal ambiance, making it an ideal location for capturing grandeur and romance. (Image: Reuters)

Lutyens' Delhi: Explore the regal architecture and sprawling lawns of Lutyens' Delhi, home to India's political powerhouses. The grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament House offer a majestic setting for a sophisticated pre-wedding shoot. (Image: Reuters)

Neemrana Fort Palace: Step into a fairytale world at Neemrana Fort Palace, located just outside Delhi. Its stunning architecture, picturesque courtyards, and panoramic views make it a dreamy location for a pre-wedding shoot. (Image: Neemrana Fort Palace Resort)