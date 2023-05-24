Magnificient pre-wedding photoshoot locations around Delhi: Where will you want to get clicked?

SUMMARY The are umpteen pre-wedding photoshoot locations in and around Delhi. CNBCTV18.com, has handpicked some of the best places, where you can definitely get those memorable clicks that will last a lifetime.

1 / 9

Delhi, the heart of India, offers a plethora of stunning locations that set the stage for unforgettable pre-wedding photoshoots. From historic landmarks to scenic landscapes, here are some of the city's most captivating spots to capture your love story. (Image: Reuters

2 / 9

Humayun's Tomb: Embark on a romantic journey amidst the timeless beauty of Humayun's Tomb. Its majestic architecture and serene surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for capturing your love story. (Image: Reuters)