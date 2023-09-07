Janmashtami 2023: India celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth with grandeur

1 / 8

Janmashtami, a joyous festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated on Wednesday amid a festive fervour. Devotees thronged to Lord Krishna's temples all over the nation to partake in the festivities. (Image: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and asked people to contribute to strengthen the nation by moving forward with the spirit of well-being of humanity. Lord Krishna has shown the way to establish an ideal society by fighting against injustice and following the path of dharma and justice, Murmu said. She said that Lord Krishna has given the message of "Nishkam Karma" through the teachings of Gita. (Image: President of India Twitter screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter screengrab)

In Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated with grandeur. Devotees queued up in temples of Mathura and Vrindavan where elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of Janmashtami festivities. (Image: PTI)

In Odisha, special rituals were performed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Thousands of devotees visited the 12th-century shrine to witness the Janmashtami rituals. Security was beefed up at different temples across the state, including the Khirachora Gopinath Temple in Balaosre, Sakhigopal Temple in Puri and the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)

According to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated on 'ashtami' or the eighth day of 'Krushna Paksha' (fortnight) of Bhadrav month. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day. (Image: PTI)

The ISKCON temple in Bengaluru witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the first day of its three-day-long Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Devotees from far and wide gathered at the temple to partake in the annual celebration, waiting in queues to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna and receive his blessings during the aarti ceremony. (Image: PTI)

