CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsculture NewsJanmashtami 2023: India celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth with grandeur

Janmashtami 2023: India celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth with grandeur

SUMMARY

According to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated on 'ashtami' or the eighth day of 'Krushna Paksha' (fortnight) of Bhadrav month. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 2:02:38 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Janmashtami 2023: India celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth with grandeur
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8

Janmashtami, a joyous festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated on Wednesday amid a festive fervour. Devotees thronged to Lord Krishna's temples all over the nation to partake in the festivities. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and asked people to contribute to strengthen the nation by moving forward with the spirit of well-being of humanity. Lord Krishna has shown the way to establish an ideal society by fighting against injustice and following the path of dharma and justice, Murmu said. She said that Lord Krishna has given the message of "Nishkam Karma" through the teachings of Gita. (Image: President of India Twitter screengrab)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter screengrab)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8

In Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated with grandeur. Devotees queued up in temples of Mathura and Vrindavan where elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of Janmashtami festivities. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8

In Odisha, special rituals were performed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Thousands of devotees visited the 12th-century shrine to witness the Janmashtami rituals. Security was beefed up at different temples across the state, including the Khirachora Gopinath Temple in Balaosre, Sakhigopal Temple in Puri and the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8

According to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated on 'ashtami' or the eighth day of 'Krushna Paksha' (fortnight) of Bhadrav month. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

The ISKCON temple in Bengaluru witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the first day of its three-day-long Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Devotees from far and wide gathered at the temple to partake in the annual celebration, waiting in queues to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna and receive his blessings during the aarti ceremony. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Delhi celebrated Janmashtami amid heightened security with the G20 Summit round the corner. Adequate security arrangements were made in and around major temples in the national capital for Janmashtami celebrations. The city police also issued a traffic advisory for hassle-free visits to places of worship. (Image: PTI)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X