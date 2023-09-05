Janmashtami 2023: 6 must-visit Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

1 / 7

Janmashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, is a joyous occasion that’s celebrated in Mumbai every year. Dahi Handi is a tradition that commemorates Lord Krishna’s love for butter and his mischievous attempts at stealing it as a child. While Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 this year, Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on September 7. If you’re in Mumbai, you should not miss the grand Dahi Handi celebrations in these 6 places. (Image: Reuters)

1. Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (G.S.B.) Mandal, King's Circle: One of the oldest and most famous Dahi Handi events in Mumbai, it attracts huge crowds. (Image: Reuters)

2. Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug: Renowned for its vibrant Janmashtami celebrations, you should not miss out on the lively Dahi Handi celebration it hosts each year. (Image: Reuters)

3. Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal, Lower Parel: This mandal is located in the heart of Mumbai and witnesses huge crowds, foot-tapping music, and spirited participants for its Dahi Handi event. (Image: Reuters)

4. Shri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav Mandal, Ghatkopar: A hub for Janmashtami festivities, the unique themes and artistic handi decorations make it a must-visit to witness the grandeur of Dahi Handi. (Image: Reuters)

5. Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane: Hosted by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, this Dahi Handi celebration is one of the grandest events in the city. (Image: Reuters)

