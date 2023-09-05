CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsculture NewsJanmashtami 2023: 6 must visit Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Janmashtami 2023: 6 must-visit Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

SUMMARY

Mumbai is getting ready to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2023 on September 6 and 7. Dahi Handi celebrations are a huge part of this festival. Witness the grandeur of Dahi Handi celebrations at these 6 must-visit places in Mumbai.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Sept 5, 2023 4:15:42 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Janmashtami 2023: 6 must-visit Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7

Janmashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, is a joyous occasion that’s celebrated in Mumbai every year. Dahi Handi is a tradition that commemorates Lord Krishna’s love for butter and his mischievous attempts at stealing it as a child. While Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 this year, Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on September 7. If you’re in Mumbai, you should not miss the grand Dahi Handi celebrations in these 6 places. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7

1. Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (G.S.B.) Mandal, King's Circle: One of the oldest and most famous Dahi Handi events in Mumbai, it attracts huge crowds. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7

2. Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug: Renowned for its vibrant Janmashtami celebrations, you should not miss out on the lively Dahi Handi celebration it hosts each year. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 7

3. Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal, Lower Parel: This mandal is located in the heart of Mumbai and witnesses huge crowds, foot-tapping music, and spirited participants for its Dahi Handi event. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 7

4. Shri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav Mandal, Ghatkopar: A hub for Janmashtami festivities, the unique themes and artistic handi decorations make it a must-visit to witness the grandeur of Dahi Handi. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 7

5. Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane: Hosted by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, this Dahi Handi celebration is one of the grandest events in the city. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 7

6. Shramik Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Kharghar: One of the most challenging Dahi Handi events in Mumbai, this mandal hosts a unique experience like no other. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X