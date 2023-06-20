Jagannath Rath Yatra: New six-wheeled chariot, 30,000 kg mung prasad delights devotees

SUMMARY Lord Jagannath’s 146th Rath Yatra began with Mangala Aarti at 4 in the morning. Later, as per tradition, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Pahindvidhi and started the Rath Yatra at 7 am.

Lord Jagannath’s 146th Rath Yatra started today in Ahmedabad. On this day, Lord Jagannath along with his sister Subhadra and brother Balram, goes on a tour of the town. The Rath Yatra starts from Jagannath temple at Jamalpur and reaches his maternal uncle’s house at Saraspur and later returns to his temple.

Apart from Ahmedabad, lower scale Rath Yatra is also organised in several other cities in Gujarat. The total length of the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is around 22 km.

The Rath Yatra began with Mangala Aarti at 4 in the morning. Later, as per tradition, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Pahindvidhi and started the Rath Yatra at 7 am.

Following a span of approximately 72 years, a brand-new six-wheeled chariot was meticulously crafted for Lord Jagannath, costing an estimated Rs 85 lakh. (Image: Bhupendra Patel Twitter)

A huge crowd of devotees had gathered and mung prasad was distributed among them. This year, 30,000 kg mung prasad was distributed among the devotees. Other items offered as prasad were 500 kg blackberry, 500 kg mango, 400 kg cucumber, and 2 lakh scarves.

In addition, a special khichdi was cooked for the deity. It is a prevalent belief that upon Lord Jagannath's return from his maternal uncle's abode, he becomes vulnerable to the malicious gaze of the evil eye. Hence, to alleviate the Lord from this affliction, a khichdi prasad is presented to him. This year, the khichdi prasad was prepared to serve 1.5 lakh devotees, with 2,000 kg rice, 1,000 kg pulses, 8,000 kg dry fruits and 4,000 kg ghee.

This year the Rath was pulled by 1200 khalas bhais from the temple and they will bring it back to the temple. The Yatra also witnessed the participation of 101 trucks adorned with diverse themes, adding to the grandeur of the event. Furthermore, 18 elephants also joined the Rath Yatra, magnifying its splendor.

Accompanying the Yatra, a group of 18 Bhajan Mandali artists strolled along, melodiously singing hymns in praise of the Lord. Additionally, a lively band party consisting of three ensembles added to the musical extravaganza of the procession. Moreover, the Yatra incorporated the presence of 30 Akhadas, engaging in various activities to enrich the overall experience.