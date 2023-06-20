Jagannath Rath Yatra: New six-wheeled chariot, 30,000 kg mung prasad delights devotees

SUMMARY Lord Jagannath’s 146th Rath Yatra began with Mangala Aarti at 4 in the morning. Later, as per tradition, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Pahindvidhi and started the Rath Yatra at 7 am.

Lord Jagannath’s 146th Rath Yatra started today in Ahmedabad. On this day, Lord Jagannath along with his sister Subhadra and brother Balram, goes on a tour of the town. The Rath Yatra starts from Jagannath temple at Jamalpur and reaches his maternal uncle’s house at Saraspur and later returns to his temple.

Apart from Ahmedabad, lower scale Rath Yatra is also organised in several other cities in Gujarat. The total length of the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is around 22 km.