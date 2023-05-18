International Museum Day: Explore the world's most captivating art displays

SUMMARY International Museum Day, a global celebration that honours the role of museums in society. On this occasion, people worldwide unite to recognise the importance of preserving and promoting culture, history, and knowledge. Here's a look at some art galleries, science centers and museums that serve as gateways to our collective heritage.

Step into a world of wonder and discovery as we celebrate International Museum Day. From timeless masterpieces to ancient artifacts, join us on a virtual journey through the world's most captivating museums, where art, history, and culture converge in mesmersing splendor. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Louvre Museum, Paris: Step into a world of artistic grandeur and immerse yourself in masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. Admire the stunning architecture and explore centuries of history and culture. (Image: Shutterstock)

The British Museum, London: Uncover treasures from ancient civilizations, including the Rosetta Stone and the Egyptian mummies. Discover diverse cultures through captivating artifacts. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg: Wander through opulent halls adorned with intricate artworks, such as the stunning Peacock Clock. Marvel at the vast collection spanning centuries. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC: Delve into the wonders of science, history, and art across multiple museums. From the Hope Diamond to the Apollo lunar module, endless discoveries await. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Prado Museum, Madrid: Behold masterpieces by Goya, Velázquez, and El Greco. Be captivated by the rich artistic heritage of Spain in a museum known for its exceptional collection. (Image: Shutterstock)

The National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City: Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultures of Mexico through exhibits showcasing ancient artifacts, including the famous Aztec Calendar Stone. (Image: Shutterstock)

The State Hermitage Museum, Amsterdam: Explore the enchanting world of Dutch art, from Rembrandt's captivating paintings to Vermeer's tranquil scenes. (Image: Hermitage)

The Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao: Marvel at the extraordinary architecture of Frank Gehry while admiring contemporary art masterpieces that push the boundaries of creativity. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York: Experience the evolution of modern and contemporary art. From Picasso to Warhol, encounter iconic works that define artistic movements. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Acropolis Museum, Athens: Discover the rich history of ancient Greece as you gaze upon the Parthenon sculptures and other archaeological treasures. (Image: Shutterstock)