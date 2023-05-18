English
International Museum Day: Explore the world's most captivating art displays

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 18, 2023

SUMMARY

International Museum Day, a global celebration that honours the role of museums in society. On this occasion, people worldwide unite to recognise the importance of preserving and promoting culture, history, and knowledge. Here's a look at some art galleries, science centers and museums that serve as gateways to our collective heritage.

Step into a world of wonder and discovery as we celebrate International Museum Day. From timeless masterpieces to ancient artifacts, join us on a virtual journey through the world's most captivating museums, where art, history, and culture converge in mesmersing splendor. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Louvre Museum, Paris: Step into a world of artistic grandeur and immerse yourself in masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. Admire the stunning architecture and explore centuries of history and culture. (Image: Shutterstock)

