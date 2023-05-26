Interesting facts behind Sengol which will be installed in new Parliament building

SUMMARY

1 / 12

The ‘sengol’ is a historical and sacred Tamil sceptre that symbolises the transfer of power from the British to India in 1947. It will be installed in the new Parliament House on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

2 / 12

The ‘sengol’ has its roots in Tamil history from the Sangam age over 2,000 years ago. It was a traditional Chola practice for spiritual leaders to lead the coronation of kings and sanctify the transfer of power with the ‘sengol’. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

3 / 12

The ‘sengol’ is a symbol of justice and good governance in Tamil culture. The two great epics Silapathikaram and Manimekalai and the classic Thirukkural praise the importance of the ‘sengol’. (Image source: Twitter.com/AmitShah)

4 / 12

The head of ancient Shaivite math Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam Math presented the ‘sengol’ to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. The Math is among the Tamil Shaivite monasteries that did excellent work in the field of education, nurturing Tamil and propagating spiritualism. (Image source: Wikipedia Commons)

5 / 12

The Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam math has inscriptions dating back to the Chola era. It was C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor General of India, who convinced Nehru that such a ceremony was needed, saying ‘Bharat’ has its own traditions and that the transfer of power should be presided over by a spiritual guru. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

6 / 12

The ‘sengol’ was made and presented in keeping with traditions dating back to the Chola era. It was Rajaji who underscored that Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam was an ancient monastery which could be assigned the responsibility of making the ‘sengol’, and this suggestion was accepted by Nehru. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

7 / 12

The ‘sengol’ ceremony was accompanied by the singing of the Thevaram hymn Kolaru Pathigam authored by saint Thirugnana Sambandar. The hymn is for the welfare of everybody; the country and its people and devotees. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

8 / 12

The ‘Thevaram’ spiritual hymns of the Chidambaram temple written in palm leaf manuscripts were recovered by emperor Rajaraja-I (985-1014) who earned the title ‘Thirumuraikanda Cholan’. The hymns are considered sacred and revered by Shaivites. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

9 / 12

The iconic nadaswaram maestro TN Rajarathinam Pillai (1898-1956) rendered the song Kolaru Pathigam in 1947. He was one of the three people who were specially flown in from Tamil Nadu for the ‘sengol’ ceremony. (Image source: Wikipedia Commons)

10 / 12

The other two people who were flown in from Tamil Nadu were the Deputy high priest of the Adheenam and the Othuvar (singer) who came carrying the ‘sengol’. They conducted the proceedings following Tamil traditions. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

11 / 12

When the Othuvamurthis completed singing of the last line of the 11th stanza from Kolaru Pathigam-Thevaram, Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam Thambiran Swamigal (pontiff) handed over the gold-plated silver sceptre to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This signified the transfer of power from British Governor General Lord Mountbatten to the first Prime Minister of India. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

12 / 12

Vummidi Ethirajulu, 96, and Vummidi Sudhakar, 88, two people who were involved in making the original ‘sengol’ in 1947 are expected to attend the new Parliament building’s inauguration. They are among the few living witnesses of this historic event. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)