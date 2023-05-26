English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newstravel Newsculture NewsInteresting facts behind Sengol which will be installed in new Parliament building

    Interesting facts behind Sengol which will be installed in new Parliament building

    Interesting facts behind Sengol which will be installed in new Parliament building
    Read Time4 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 4:28:46 PM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 12
    Show More
    Show More

    The ‘sengol’ is a historical and sacred Tamil sceptre that symbolises the transfer of power from the British to India in 1947. It will be installed in the new Parliament House on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

    CNBCTV18
    Image count2 / 12
    Show More
    Show More

    The ‘sengol’ has its roots in Tamil history from the Sangam age over 2,000 years ago. It was a traditional Chola practice for spiritual leaders to lead the coronation of kings and sanctify the transfer of power with the ‘sengol’. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 12
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X