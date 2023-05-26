Interesting facts behind Sengol which will be installed in new Parliament building

SUMMARY

The ‘sengol’ is a historical and sacred Tamil sceptre that symbolises the transfer of power from the British to India in 1947. It will be installed in the new Parliament House on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)

The ‘sengol’ has its roots in Tamil history from the Sangam age over 2,000 years ago. It was a traditional Chola practice for spiritual leaders to lead the coronation of kings and sanctify the transfer of power with the ‘sengol’. (Image source: Youtube.com/pibindia)