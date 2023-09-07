CNBC TV18
Dahi Handi 2023: Govindas in Mumbai celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with joy and enthusiasm

The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 10:22:15 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Dahi Handi celebrations started in Mumbai on Thursday morning with much joy and enthusiasm as thousands of participants and spectators gathered to mark the occasion. The celebrations will continue till night. (Image: PTI)

Dahi Handi is part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. During the festival, ‘Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air. (Image: Eknath Shinde Twitter)

Dahi handi’s decorated with flowers were hoisted many feet above the ground at several housing societies, roads, junctions and public grounds across the city. Dressed in colourful attires, Govindas have been visiting these places in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers. (Image: PTI)

Popular Bollywood songs about the festival were blaring from speakers at every nook and corner of the city, with the festive spirit particularly high in Marathi-dominated pockets like Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Bhandup, Mulund, Goregaon and Andheri. (Image: PTI)

In recent years, some Dahi Handi events backed by politicians in Mumbai and neighbouring cities have become famous due to hefty prize money, the presence of celebrities and entertainment programmes organised there. These Dahi Handis attract huge crowds and a steady flow of Govindas. (Image: PTI)

The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has organised 400 'Dahi Handi' celebrations in the metropolis this year, including at Jambori Maidan in Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray. (Image: Devendra Fadnavis Twitter)

At least 35 'Govindas' involved in the formation of human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations were injured in parts of Mumbai. According to officials, of the 35, four were admitted to hospitals - two each in civic-run KEM Hospital at Parel in central Mumbai and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Twenty-two were getting treatment at the out-patient departments (OPDs) in state-run and municipal hospitals. (Image: Aditya Thackery Twitter)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had kept 125 beds ready at civic hospitals for the treatment of injured Govindas. The civic body has also deputed health officers and staff in three shifts for treatment of the Govinda at the civic hospitals. Besides, these hospitals have been directed to keep injections, medicines and surgery materials ready. (Image: PTI)

The police officials have beefed up the security agreements in the city to avoid any law and order issues during the celebrations. (Image: Aditya Thackery Twitter)

X