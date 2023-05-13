Best cultural festivals in the world you must experience at least once in your lifetime

SUMMARY Whether you're a traveller looking for a new experience or simply an individual who is curious about the diverse cultures in the World, there's nothing quite like immersing yourself in the customs and celebrations of different cultures. Here are some of the top cultural festivals to experience around the world.

The world is filled with diverse cultures and traditions, each with their own unique history, beliefs and celebrations. Whether you're a traveller looking for a new experience or simply a curious individual, there's nothing quite like immersing yourself in the customs and celebrations of different cultures. Here are some of the top cultural festivals to experience around the world. (Image: Reuters)

La Tomatina – Spain: La Tomatina is a food fight festival that takes place annually on the last Wednesday of August in the small Spanish town of Buñol. The festival began in the 1940s and has since grown to become one of the biggest and most popular festivals in Spain. Visitors from all over the world flock to Buñol to participate in the tomato-throwing madness. (Image: Reuters)

Holi – India: Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. It is also known as the "Festival of Colors" and is celebrated by throwing colored powder and water at each other. Holi is celebrated in India and Nepal, but it has also gained popularity in other parts of the world, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters)

Songkran – Thailand: Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival that takes place in April. It is also known as the "Water Festival" and is celebrated by people pouring water on each other as a symbol of washing away bad luck and making way for a fresh start. The festival is celebrated in Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, and it's one of the most exciting and fun festivals you'll ever experience. (Image: Reuters)

Oktoberfest – Germany: Oktoberfest is a traditional German festival that takes place annually in Munich, Germany. The festival is known for its beer tents, traditional German food, and lively music. It's a 16-day celebration that starts in late September and ends on the first Sunday of October. Oktoberfest is a great way to experience German culture and tradition, and it's a must-visit for any beer lover. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Day of the Dead – Mexico: The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday that takes place on November 1st and 2nd. It's a celebration of deceased loved ones, and it's a time for families to come together to remember and honor those who have passed away. The holiday is celebrated with traditional altars, parades, and costumes. The most famous celebration of this holiday is in Mexico City, but you will see it celebrated throughout the country. These are just a few of the many cultural festivals that take place around the world. Each festival offers a unique and exciting way to experience a different culture. (image: Reuters)