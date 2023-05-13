Best cultural festivals in the world you must experience at least once in your lifetime

SUMMARY Whether you're a traveller looking for a new experience or simply an individual who is curious about the diverse cultures in the World, there's nothing quite like immersing yourself in the customs and celebrations of different cultures. Here are some of the top cultural festivals to experience around the world.

The world is filled with diverse cultures and traditions, each with their own unique history, beliefs and celebrations. Whether you're a traveller looking for a new experience or simply a curious individual, there's nothing quite like immersing yourself in the customs and celebrations of different cultures. Here are some of the top cultural festivals to experience around the world. (Image: Reuters)

La Tomatina – Spain: La Tomatina is a food fight festival that takes place annually on the last Wednesday of August in the small Spanish town of Buñol. The festival began in the 1940s and has since grown to become one of the biggest and most popular festivals in Spain. Visitors from all over the world flock to Buñol to participate in the tomato-throwing madness. (Image: Reuters)