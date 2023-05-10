7 reasons why Angkor Wat temple should be on your travel bucket list of 2023

SUMMARY Angkor Wat, in Cambodia is an active place of worship, and visitors here can observe Buddhist ceremonies and experience the spiritual energy of the temple. Experience the grandeur and beauty of Angkor Wat, a temple with a rich history, awe-inspiring architecture, and cultural significance. With stunning sunrises and sunsets, the surrounding temples make it an exceptional religious place to explore, and enjoy the natural beauty of the forest.

Rich History: Angkor Wat has a rich history dating back to the 12th century when it was built as a Hindu temple before later becoming a Buddhist temple. (Image: Reuters)

Cultural Significance: The temple is a symbol of Khmer culture and identity and is one of the most important cultural landmarks in Southeast Asia. (Image: Reuters)

Stunning Sunrises and Sunsets: Witnessing the sunrise or sunset at Angkor Wat is a must-do experience and offers a truly unforgettable moment. (Image: Reuters)

Explore the Surrounding Temples: Angkor Wat is just one of many temples in the area, and exploring the surrounding temples offers visitors a chance to see more of the ancient Khmer empire's grandeur. (Image: Reuters)

Natural Beauty: The temple is surrounded by lush green forests and is a great place to escape the city and connect with nature. (Image: Reuters)

Religious Significance: Angkor Wat is still an active place of worship, and visitors can observe Buddhist ceremonies and experience the spiritual energy of the temple. (Image: Reuters)