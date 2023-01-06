English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel News

Best performing global airports of 2022: Bangalore, Delhi in top 10; find out which ranks No 1

Best performing global airports of 2022: Bangalore, Delhi in top 10; find out which ranks No 1

Best performing global airports of 2022: Bangalore, Delhi in top 10; find out which ranks No 1
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Jan 6, 2023 4:07:02 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cirium Aviation Analytics is the largest, most complete provider of aviation data to the travel, finance, aerospace, and aviation industries and the first choice for executives in commercialisation, operations, and business development. The organisation has come up with the latest report where it has ranked the world's 10 top-performing global airports in 2022. The airports have been ranked based on On-time departure percent. Interestingly two Indian airports have been named in the list. Here are Cirium Aviation Analytics' best-performing global airports.

No.10 | Charlotte Douglas International Airport |
Image count1 / 10

No.10 | Charlotte Douglas International Airport | On-time departure percent: 80.68 | Total flights: 457,871 (Image: Reuters)

No.9 | El Dorado International Airport | Airporrt code: BOG | On-time departure percent: 80.72 | Total flights: 273,721 (Image: Reuters)
Image count2 / 10

No.9 | El Dorado International Airport | On-time departure percent: 80.72 | Total flights: 273,721 (Image: Reuters)

No.8 | Seattle-Tacoma International Airport | Airport code: SEA | On-time departure percent: 81.04 | Total flights: 383,250 (Image: Reuters)
Image count3 / 10

No.8 | Seattle-Tacoma International Airport | On-time departure percent: 81.04 | Total flights: 383,250 (Image: Reuters)

No.7 | Indira Gandhi International Airport | Airport code: DEL | On-time departure percent: 81.84 | Total flights: 411,205 (Image: Reuters)
Image count4 / 10

No.7 | Indira Gandhi International Airport | On-time departure percent: 81.84 | Total flights: 411,205 (Image: Reuters)

No.6 | Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport | Airport code: MSP| On-time departure percent: 81.95 | Total flights: 276,346 (Image: Reuters)
Image count5 / 10

No.6 | Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport  | On-time departure percent: 81.95 | Total flights: 276,346 (Image: Reuters)

No.5 | Philadelphia International Airport | Airport code: PHL | On-time departure percent: 82.54 | Total flights: 233,777 (Image: Reuters)
Image count6 / 10

No.5 | Philadelphia International Airport | On-time departure percent: 82.54 | Total flights: 233,777 (Image: Reuters)

No.4 | Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport | Airport code: DTW | On-time departure percent: 82.62 | Total flights: 271,963 (Image: Reuters)
Image count7 / 10

No.3 | Salt Lake City International Airport | On-time departure percent: 83.87 | Total flights: 226,545 (Image: Reuters)

No.3 | Salt Lake City International Airport | Airport code: SLC | On-time departure percent: 83.87 | Total flights: 226,545 (Image: Reuters)
Image count8 / 10

No.2 | Kempegowda International Airport | On-time departure percent: 84.08 | Total flights: 201,897 (Image: Reuters)

No.2 | Kempegowda International Airport | Airport code: BLR | On-time departure percent: 84.08 | Total flights: 201,897 (Image: Reuters)
Image count9 / 10

No.1 | Haneda Airport | On-time departure percent: 90.33 | Total flights: 373,264 (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | Haneda Airport | On-time departure percent: 90.33 | Total flights: 373,264 (Image: Reuters)
Image count10 / 10

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Vodafone Idea repayment due to Indus Towers in focus

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X