The influencer marketing industry is growing at a fast pace in India. Travel bloggers and vloggers don't just create content for their audience, but also engage with them. Their skills set includes videography, photography, video editing, among others. This is a growing industry and social media has ensured there is space for everyone who wants to become a travel creator/influencer. Here are a list of five creators you can follow for their fun and informative content, which will help you plan your next trip or ensure you have more places to visit to add to your bucket list