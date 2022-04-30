

1 / 5 Larissa D'sa: Based out of Goa, Larissa has 643k followers on Instagram and 5.5 lakh subscribers on her YouTube channel. She won the Cosmopolitan Travel Influencer of the Year award in 2021 and 2022. In the last few years, she has travelled across the globe, while creating content that is fun to watch and inspiring as well. (Image courtesy: Instagram)



2 / 5 Anunay Sood: Anunay has 858k followers on Instagram and 1.67 lakh subscribers on YouTube. His Instagram bio says he is a traveller, photographer and videographer. He too won the Cosmopolitan Travel Influencer of the Year award for 2022. His reels, which almost always comprise of the most scenic views, are the most looked forward to by his followers. (Image courtesy: Instagram)



3 / 5 Brinda Sharma: Brinda has 690k followers on Instagram and 43.3k subscribers on YouTube. Her content mostly comprises of places located in the hills or mountains. She first started creating travel content while pursuing a full-time job. She has built a strong follower base and career as a creator and is now pursuing travel full-time. (Image courtesy: Instagram)



4 / 5 Visha Khandelwal: Visha has 37.4k followers on Instagram and 59.4k subscribers on YouTube. Her content is fun and informative. She talks in detail about all her trips, what to expect, what to include in your itinerary, etc. She also engages with her audience and answers questions about her trips on her Instagram stories, which is helpful for people planning their vacations. (Image courtesy: Instagram)