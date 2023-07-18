10 most powerful passports in the world in 2023: Singapore beats Japan to become No 1

Singapore overtook Japan to become the most powerful passport in the world in 2023, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Indian passport holders can enter 57 countries visa free or get visa on arrival. The Indian passport ranks on 80th spot.

Singapore has overtaken Japan to become the most powerful passport in the world in 2023, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Those who possess a Singaporean passport can visit 192 countries visa-free. Japan that dominated the top spot for five years, now ranks third on the list along with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden. Citizens of these countries can visit 189 countries visa free. Here's the list of the 10 most powerful passports in the world. (Image: Shutterstock)