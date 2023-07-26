10 most dangerous countries to travel in 2023: Stay safe by avoiding these destinations

SUMMARY While international travel is witnessing a gradual rise, tourists are looking to experience new cultures and destinations, but to prioritise safety be aware of the risks associated with certain destinations. Before planning your holiday do check if there are any ongoing issues in the country where you plan to visit.

Travelling the world is an exhilarating experience, but there are certain destinations where every traveller needs to be cautious due to the prevalence of crime, civil unrest, terrorism among other dangerous factors. If you're planning a foreign holiday, one of the most important things to check is whether the destination you wish to visit is safe or not. Recently, the US State Department released a list of some countries that are unsafe to travel. We have collated that data to reveals 10 of the most dangerous countries to travel to in 2023. (Image: Reuters)

1. Venezuela: Grappling with crime and unrest | The US State Department strongly advises against travelling to Venezuela due to the high risk of crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping. The arbitrary enforcement of local laws and limited health infrastructure add to the concerns. The situation has prompted many Venezuelan migrants to seek asylum in the US, seeking protection from alleged crimes against humanity. (Image: Reuters)

2. Iraq: Plagued by terrorism and conflict | The US State Department has warned against travelling to Iraq due to ongoing terrorism, kidnapping, and armed conflicts. Militant groups continuously target Iraqi security forces and civilians, posing a threat to citizens and international companies in the region. (Image: Reuters)

3. Somalia: Battling crime and terrorism | Somalia remains a dangerous destination due to widespread crime, terrorism, and civil unrest. Violent crimes, including kidnapping and murder, are common throughout the country, with terrorists constantly plotting kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks. (Image: Reuters)

4. Haiti: Struggling to combat kidnapping and unrest | Haiti's poverty-stricken circumstances have resulted in a high risk of kidnapping, crime, and civil unrest. The State Department warns that kidnapping victims, including US citizens, are often physically harmed during these incidents. (Image: AP/Dieu Nalio Chery).

5. Ukraine: Reeling from Russia's invasion | Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the State Department cautions travelers against visiting Ukraine due to the potential for military attacks, crime, and civil unrest. The ongoing conflict has led to flight restrictions by aviation safety agencies. (Image: Reuters)

6. Afghanistan: Armed conflict and Terrorism | With the continued presence of armed conflict, civil unrest, and terrorism, Afghanistan is a highly dangerous destination for US citizens. The risk of kidnapping and violence against Americans in the country is exceptionally high. (Image: AP/Bernat Armangue)

7. Yemen: Grappling with terrorism and civil unrest | Yemen faces an array of threats, including terrorism, civil unrest, health risks, armed conflict, and landmines. The ongoing civil war has resulted in significant destruction of infrastructure, medical facilities, schools, and utilities. (Image: Reuters)

8. Syria: War-torn land with no safe zones | Due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict, no part of Syria is considered safe from violence. The government's aggressive tactics in response to protests have led to frequent unjust detentions and a lack of access to legal representation. (Image: Reuters)

9. Sudan: Ongoing unrest and armed conflict | Sudan experiences sporadic civil unrest and protests throughout the country. The prevalence of crime, including kidnapping and armed robbery, poses significant risks, particularly outside of the capital, Khartoum. (Image: Reuters)

