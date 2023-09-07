CNBC TV18
10 biggest cruise ships in the world: These floating 5 Stars can accommodate up to 7,000 people on a single voyage

These 10 mammoth cruise ships redefine luxury and entertainment on high seas, offering an array of activities and amenities to suit every taste and age group. You can be an adventure seeker, a foodie, a theater enthusiast, or simply seeking relaxation, these ships can make your cruise vacation an unforgettable experience.

By CNBCTV18.COMSept 7, 2023 12:39:13 PM IST (Updated)

4 Min Read
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 12

One of the best holiday getaways is taking a cruise vacation as it promises the perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. From the moment you step aboard a luxurious cruise ship, you're transported to a world of indulgence and adventure. Imagine waking up to breathtaking ocean views, savouring gourmet cuisine, and enjoying a myriad of activities like spa treatments, Broadway-style shows and grooving to the best music at night, a cruise vacation gives everyone a chance to explore multiple destinations without the hassle of packing and unpacking. Whether cruising through crystal clear waters of the Caribbean, to navigating the majestic fjords of Alaska, or discovering the ancient wonders of the Mediterranean, a cruise vacation offers a seamless way to experience the world's most captivating destinations. In case you’re planning on taking a cruise vacation, take a look at the World's largest cruise ships and what they offer to make your voyage an unforgettable journey. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 12

These mammoth cruise ships redefine luxury and entertainment on the high seas, offering an array of activities and amenities to suit every taste and age group. Whether you're an adventure seeker, a foodie, a theater enthusiast, or simply seeking relaxation, these ships have it all, making your cruise vacation an unforgettable experience. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 12

No 1. Wonder of the Seas (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) | Passenger Decks: 16 | Passenger capacity: 5,734 | Crew capacity: 2,300 | The world's largest cruise ship boasts a jaw-dropping AquaTheater for water shows. It has a central park with lush green surroundings, its Ultimate Abyss is the tallest slide at sea, and it has an adventure Ocean youth program for children, apart from other amenities for adults and children of all ages. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 12

No 2. Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) | Passenger capacity: 5,518 | crew capacity: 2,100 | This massive cruise ship has the world's largest laser tag arena. It has a Flow Rider surf simulator, Broadway-style entertainment and offers the Ultimate Family Suite with a private cinema room. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 12

No 3. Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) | Passenger capacity: 5,480 | Crew capacity: 2,100 | This cruise ship has a 10-story slide, a zip line that spans across the ship and a Royal Promenade shopping and dining district. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 12

No 4. Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) | Passenger capacity: 5,400 | Crew Capacity: 2,394 | The Oasis of the Seas has a 82-feet zip line, a Central Park with over 12,000 live plants an AquaTheater for high-diving shows, multiple slides, swimming pools and dining options for passengers. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 12

No 5. Allure of the Seas | Passenger Capacity: 5,400) | Crew capacity: 2,384 | One of the most awarded cruise ships in the world, the massive ship, which is part of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line fleet has multiple offerings for passengers to relax, rejuvenate, shop and enjoy an ultimate holiday on board. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 12

No 6. MSC World Europa (MSC Cruises) | Passenger capacity: 6,762 | Crew capacity: 2,138 | The MSC Cruises ship has an exclusive yacht club for VIP guests. It has an indoor amusement park with a roller coaster, a glass-floored bridge and themed districts that are inspired by different countries. (Image: MSC Cruises)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 12

No 7. Arvia (P&O Cruises) | Passenger capacity: 5,2000 | Crew capacity: 1,800 | The Arvia is the first ship with a retractable roof Sky Dome. It has an altitude Skywalk for breathtaking views, outdoor theatre and a poolside stage. Its Ocean Studio offers passengers with ultimate cinema experiences. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 12

largest No 8. Costa Smeralda (Cost Cruises) | Passenger capacity: 6,600 | Crew capacity: 1,500 | The Costa Smeralda is the world's first LNG-powered cruise ship. It has a water park with thrilling slides, it offers a dive into Venetian culture and boasts of multiple specialty restaurants that offer international cuisine. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 12

No 9. Costa Toscana (Costa Cruises) | Passenger capacity: 5,224 | Crew capacity: 1,678 | Costa Toscana offers The Colosseo, a multi-purpose venue for shows and events. It has the Squok Club for children, themed restaurants celebrating Italian regions and the Samsara Spa for relaxation and wellness. (Image: Costa Cruises)

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 12

No 10. P&O Iona (P&O Cruises) | Passenger capacity: 5,200 | (Crew capacity: 1,800 | P&O Iona boasts a SkyDome with a pool, stage, and dining area. It has The 710 Club for live music and entertainment, a wide range of bars and restaurants and the Reef children's club for young cruisers. (Image: P&O Cruises)

X