10 busiest airports in India: Which ones have you visited?

SUMMARY These are just a few of the many great airports in India. With its rich history and culture, India is a fascinating country to visit, and its airports are a great place to start your journey.

1 / 11

India is a vast and diverse country, and its entry points, that is its airports reflect exactly that. From the bustling international hub of Mumbai to the tranquil hill station airport of Munnar, there are some airports in India that'll leave you amazed. Let's take a look at the 10 best and busiest airports in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 11

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the busiest airport in India and one of the busiest in Asia. Located in the financial capital of India, the airport has three terminals and handles over 60 million passengers a year. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 11

2. Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport is the second busiest airport in India and the ninth busiest in Asia. This airport too has three terminals and handles over 40 million passengers a year. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 11

3. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport is India's third busiest airport and the 15th busiest in Asia. It is located in the IT capital of India. The airport has two terminals and handles over 30 million passengers a year. (Image: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru)

5 / 11

4. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is the fourth busiest airport in India and the 20th busiest in Asia. It is located in Kolkata, the cultural capital of India. The airport has two terminals and handles over 20 million passengers a year. (Image: Wikimedia)

6 / 11

5. Chennai International Airport: Chennai International Airport is the fifth busiest airport in India and the 25th busiest in Asia. It is located in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. The airport has two terminals and handles over 15 million passengers a year. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 11

6. Cochin International Airport: Cochin International Airport is the sixth busiest airport in India and the 30th busiest in Asia. It is located in Kochi, a major tourist destination in Kerala. The airport has a single terminal and handles over 10 million passengers a year. (Image: Wikimedia)

8 / 11

7. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport: The Trivandrum International Airport is the seventh busiest airport in India and the 35th busiest in Asia. It is located in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala. The airport has a single terminal and handles over 8 million passengers a year. (Image: Wikimedia)

9 / 11

8. Ahmedabad International Airport: Ahmedabad International Airport is the eighth busiest airport in India and the 40th busiest in Asia. It is located in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat. The airport has a single terminal and handles over 7 million passengers a year. (Image: Wikimedia)

10 / 11

9. Pune International Airport: Pune International Airport is the ninth busiest airport in India and the 45th busiest in Asia. It is located in Pune, a major educational and IT hub in Maharashtra. The airport has a single terminal and handles over 6 million passengers a year. (Image: Wikimedia)

11 / 11

10. Mangalore International Airport: Mangalore International Airport is the tenth busiest airport in India and the 50th busiest in Asia. It is located in Mangalore, a major tourist destination in Karnataka. The airport has a single terminal and handles over 5 million passengers a year. (Image: Wikimedia)