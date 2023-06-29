CNBC TV18
10 busiest airports in India: Which ones have you visited?
By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 29, 2023 1:34:03 PM IST (Published)

These are just a few of the many great airports in India. With its rich history and culture, India is a fascinating country to visit, and its airports are a great place to start your journey.

India is a vast and diverse country, and its entry points, that is its airports reflect exactly that. From the bustling international hub of Mumbai to the tranquil hill station airport of Munnar, there are some airports in India that'll leave you amazed. Let's take a look at the 10 best and busiest airports in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the busiest airport in India and one of the busiest in Asia. Located in the financial capital of India, the airport has three terminals and handles over 60 million passengers a year. (Image: Reuters)

