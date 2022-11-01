Bharti Airtel beats revenue and margin estimates— Analysts say India mobile biz key growth driver

SUMMARY Telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported its financial results for the July to September quarter on Monday with its revenue and margin beating expectations even as the profit after tax came in below projection, likely due to a further sequential rise in finance costs.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, reported a 22 percent increase in its total revenue for the second-quarter. Airtel attributed this year-on-year revenue growth to "strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio and crossing 500 million customers globally".

Most brokerages credit India mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) as the growth driver and expect growth momentum and margin improvement to sustain. However, investors on Dalal Street remained cautious as the stock slipped over two percent in intraday on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel’s ARPU (a key metric for telcos) rose to Rs 190 to make the telco a market leader as its peer Reliance Jio’s ARPU came in at Rs 177.2 for the July to September quarter. It said growth was led by a focus on quality customers, feature phone to smartphone upgradation and data monetisation. The company, which is rolling out 5G services, also exuded confidence about delivering the "best experience in India".

JPMorgan has given an 'overweight' rating to the telco saying ARPU surprise led by premiumisation and data consumption-led growth coming back.

Goldman Sachs has given a 'buy' call noting that the results were in line with projections and that growth momentum and margin improvement shall sustain.

CLSA too has a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel as it sees the company recording 22 percent India mobile EBITDA compound annual growth rate by the financial year 2024-25.

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on the firm on the back of strong revenue growth in Indian business across multiple segments.

Brokerage firm Citi has raised the target price on Airtel’s shares to Rs 955 from Rs 860 earlier with a 'buy' call on them. It too believes the revenue beat is primarily driven by a better-than-expected performance in India mobile business.