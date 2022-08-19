World Photography Day 2022: Top budget-friendly cameras for the photo enthusiasts

SUMMARY There are several reasons to take up photography and this World Photography Day brings a great opportunity to finally get a camera. To start off, you might want to get an affordable camera. There are plenty of budget cameras that still offer great bang for buck. Here are some of the best budget friendly cameras to get on this World Photography Day.

5. Canon EOS M50 Mark II | The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a one of the most affordable mirror-less cameras in the market. Features: APS-C (22.3 x 14.9 mm), CMOS Average 24 MP Resolution High 4K @ 23 fps UHD Average Auto, 100-25600 (expands to 51200) ISO Touch Screen: 1M dots. The EOS M50 Mark II comes with Inbuilt Flash, External Flash, 1/4000 sec Max Shutter Speed, Fast Connectivity with Wifi, NFC, Bluetooth, and Hdmi. The price of Canon EOS M50 Mark II starts from Rs 57,890. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. Panasonic Lumix FZ80 / FZ82 | The Lumix FZ80 is one of the most affordable bridge cameras and a solid choice with great zoom reach. Features: 1/2.3-inch CMOS, 18.1MP sensor with 20-200mm lens and a 3-inch touchscreen with 1,040,000 dots. The Panasonic has a starting price of Rs 50,110.00. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Nikon D3500 | The Nikon D3400 is a popular DSLR, that offers excellent value compared to mirrorless cameras. It remains the best budget camera for beginners. Features: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor, 3-inch screen with 921K. Continuous shooting support with 1080p and 5fps recording support. The price of the Nikon D5600 starts from Rs 36,250 (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is another compact mirrorless camera that is great for beginners. It has an impressive in-body image stabilization that delivers consistently attractive images using the kit lens. Features: A Mirrorless Sensor of 0.3MP, a 3-inch tilting touchscreen with 1,037K dots. 15fps shooting with 4K support. The price of the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV starts at Rs 76,228.00 (Image: Youtube)

1. Canon EOS 200D II | The EOS 200D II is Canon’s lightest DSLR with an impressive 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. The camera comes with Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor and a bunch of features makes it easier for beginners. Features: 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS Sensor with Dual pixel CMOS AF. DIGIC 8 processor with 3 975 selectable focus positions (Live View) and EV -4 focusing limit. It also has eye detection. The price of the Canon EOS 200D II starts at Rs 60,950. (Image: Shutterstock)