World Photography Day: 7 essential gears for travel photographers

1 / 8

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19 to honour the art, science, and history of photography. For travel photo enthusiasts, choosing the right gear is crucial. While bringing various items might be tempting, the initial challenge lies in selecting the best equipment. Here’s a list of five important accessories that every smart photojournalist should have in their camera kit. These are must-have tools for capturing great shots during your adventures! (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 8

Camera Body | The foundation of any travel photographer's arsenal is a reliable camera body. Opt for a compact mirrorless or DSLR camera with excellent image quality, versatility, and a sturdy build to withstand various conditions. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 8

Lenses | Choosing the right lens is crucial. With so many options to choose from, even a professional travel photographer could get confused. Instead of overburdening yourself, opt for a more streamlined approach. Carrying just two lenses is a prudent choice. Although we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach, carrying a walkaround and a fast prime lens is a good policy. When choosing a walkaround lens, go for the one with a wide aperture. A wide aperture lets in more light, making the lens suitable for a range of photography situations.

4 / 8

Storage| On-camera storage is as crucial as the camera or lens itself. However, selecting the appropriate storage can be a complex task. A high-capacity SD card designed for photographers is essential. If you are taking your outdoor photography to new heights with a drone, don't forget a dedicated memory card. A portable external hard drive is also useful for backing up your photos.

5 / 8

Extra batteries | Backup batteries are a lifeline, especially when charging facilities are scarce in remote locales or outdoor settings. Be mindful of specific airline or country restrictions if you're flying. Generally, the rule allows you to travel with lithium-ion battery cells4, one can carry multiple batteries of less than 100Wh, in a protected case. For international flights, it is safer to carry 95Wh batteries, as the lithium-ion batteries come in 95Wh, 130Wh, 160Wh, and 190Wh variations.

6 / 8

Tripod | A resilient, compact, and lightweight tripod is essential for travel photography. The unique demands of travel necessitate a tripod that doesn't compromise mobility. Carbon fiber construction, although potentially pricier, offers a stronger yet lighter body compared to aluminum. Opt for a tripod versatile enough to cater to both photography and videography, tailored to your specific needs.

7 / 8

Camera Bag | Invest in a well-designed camera backpack that can safely accommodate your gear while providing comfort during long walks or hikes. Look for one with customisable compartments to keep your equipment organised and protected. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 8