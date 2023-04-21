Twitter blue ticks: Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lose verified checks, Tim Cook, Taylor Swift retain

SUMMARY Twitter blue ticks: If you woke up this morning to see that your Twitter handle is not verified anymore, you are not alone. Businesses, actors, sportspersons and other celebrities around the world - including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, BJP and Congress leaders, Mark Zuckerberg, and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey - lost the verified blue ticks against their handles. However, some like - Congress unit handles, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and celebrities like Taylor Swift, Tim Cook, Ryan Reynolds, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, and Jimmy Fallon have paid for subscriptions and retained the checks against their names. Here is a look at the celebrities who have lost the blue check and those who have retained

As Twitter's new rules kick in, Indian sports icon Virat who has over 55 million followers on the platform has lost the verified blue check against his handle.\

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan who has over 43 million followers has also lost the blue tick against his name on Twitter. REUTERS/Stringer

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is also among those who have lost the verified blue check on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is among those Indian politicians who have lost the blue check on their Twitter handle. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also lost the unpaid blue verified tick mark against his name on Twitter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those global personalities who have paid Twitter Blue subscription and retained the blue checks. (Image: Reuters)

Barbadian singer and actor Rihanna too seems to have paid for the Twitter subscription and retained the blue tick on her Twitter handle. (Image: Reuters)

Indian businessman Harsh Goenka, popular for his witty tweets, has also retained his Twitter Blue check mark.

American stand-up comedian, television host Jimmy Fallon too has paid for Twitter Blue subscription and thus retained the check mark against his name.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also seems to have paid for Twitter subscription and retained his verified blue check.