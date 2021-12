1 / 13 This year, sales of smartphones in India crossed $7.6 billion, as per technology market research firm Counterpoint Research. Going by the report, smartphone sales in India trebled in 2021 (342. million units sold) from the $2.9 billion recorded in 2017. Here’s a look at the top smartphone brands of 2021.



2 / 13 Samsung, which has 24 smartphones in its portfolio, retained the global No 1 spot with a 20% marketshare. Samsung sold 69.3 million units in Q3 2021. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 13 Apple, which officially only sells six models, was second at 14%, Apple sold 38 million units in Q3 2021, driven by demand for the iPhone 12 series and the launch of iPhone 13 series. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 13 Chinese juggernaut and champion of the midrange segment Xiaomi occupied a comfortable third spot, with 13%. Xiaomi sold 44.4 million units in Q3 2021. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 13 Vivo (10%), Oppo (10%) and realme (5%), all of which are owned by BBK Electronics, which also owns OnePlus, cornered the rest of the market alongside other, homegrown brands across countries. realme sold a brand record 16.2 million units in Q3 2021. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 13 Chinese brands captured a 74% share in the Indian smartphone market in Q3 2021.(Image: Reuters)



7 / 13 5) OPPO | The BBK-owned brand took the fifth position with a 10% share. The A54 was the top smartphone model in the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 price band. The F19 series and Reno 6 series captured the fourth spot in the Rs20,000-Rs30,000 band. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 13 4) realme | The Chinese brand captured the fourth position in Q3 2021 with a 14% share. It was the top 5G smartphone brand in the sub-Rs 20,000 price band, with the 8 5G and 8s 5G capturing almost half of the market. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 13 3) Vivo | Oppo's sister brand held the third position, with a 15% share. It became the top 5G smartphone brand for the first time in Q3 2021, while remaining the top offline smartphone player as well, driven by the X60, V21 and iQOO series. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 13 1) Xiaomi | The Chinese smartphone maker bagged a 22% market share driven by the Redmi 9 series and Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi 9A was the top-selling smartphone model in Q3 2021. (Image: Xiaomi)



11 / 13 Apple was the fastest growing brand in Q3 2021, with 212% YoY growth. It led in the ultra-premium segment (>Rs 45,000) with a 74% share, with strong demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. (Image: Reuters)



12 / 13 OnePlus grew 55% YoY in Q3 2021 driven by the OnePlus Nord Series (3+ million units). OnePlus also registered its highest ever shipments in India and captured the second spot in the premium segment.