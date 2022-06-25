The back-to-school season is almost here and nobody is more excited than the first-time college-goers. To start this new chapter of your life, you need a lightweight device that will keep up with your hectic schedule, stacks of assignments, all-night study sessions or just good-old binge-watching sitcoms with friends on weekends. Here are the six laptops that are value-for-money and will continue to help you with everyday tasks even after you graduate. We handpicked these laptops as they run Windows 11 with Microsoft Office and Student 2021. They also feature backlit keyboards and fingerprint readers.