Semicon India 2023 — Unveiling India's most interesting startups

SUMMARY India is making significant strides in the semiconductor industry, and the recently concluded Semicon India 2023 event showcased the country's most interesting startups that are shaping the future of this critical global resource. Microchips, including Systems-on-Chips (SoCs), RAM, and other semiconductor components, play a vital role in modern life, found in everything from mobile phones and laptops to cars and airplanes.

Semicon India 2023 served as a crucial platform for the global semiconductor chip, design, and assembling sectors to come together and foster a thriving semiconductor ecosystem in India. The event also highlighted the growing semiconductor startup scene in the country, providing emerging companies with an opportunity to showcase their innovative contributions. Among the startups making waves in the semiconductor landscape, some of the most noteworthy are here below:

Mindgrove Technologies | Hailing from Chennai, Mindgrove Technologies specialises in designing world-class Systems-on-Chips (SoCs). These high-performance chips are versatile and can be used in power-constrained connected devices like smartwatches, TVs, electric vehicles, health tracking devices, and more. One of the key highlights of Mindgrove's SoCs is their usage of the SHAKTI core, which is one of India's first industrial-grade microprocessors. The startup is incubated in the prestigious IIT Madras Research Park. With the global semiconductor market expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, Mindgrove has recently secured seed funding to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge semiconductor technology in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

InCore Semiconductor | Founded in 2018, InCore Semiconductor aims to revolutionise processor design with its proprietary family of RISC-V core generators. These cutting-edge processor cores offer unmatched versatility and power, ranging from high-performance application-class processors to area/power-optimised embedded processors. Similar to Mindgrove, InCore is also based in the IIT Madras Research Park and leverages the Shakti microprocessor technology. (Image: Shutterstock)

SignOff Semiconductors | Headquartered in Bengaluru, SignOff Semiconductors, established in 2015, is a key player providing design services to several top semiconductor companies. With a team boasting extensive experience, SignOff Semiconductors offers a range of services, including Physical Design, Full Custom Analog and Digital Custom Layout and Verification, RTL Design, Verification, Embedded and Firmware. They have served various domains such as automotive, medical, connected edge, and consumer electronics. (Image: Shutterstock)

Morphing Machines | Morphing Machines is a fabless semiconductor IP products and solutions company, initiated through the Technology Entrepreneurship initiative of IISc in Bangalore. Their focus lies in runtime reconfigurable multi-core processors used for high-performance tasks. Their IP has been licensed to large multinational semiconductor companies, and they have recently secured the DLI scheme from the Government of India. (Image: Shutterstock)

Silizium Circuits | Silizium Circuits, an R&D company focused on Analog Radio Frequency IP, caters to the requirements of the global semiconductor industry. With offices in the Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) at IIT Hyderabad and in Maker Village, Kalamassery, Kochi, the company is well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge solutions. (Image: Shutterstock)

Oakter | Founded in 2015, Oakter is an Original Device Manufacturer (ODM) company that designs and manufactures electronic smart devices. Their products, such as smart plugs, are sold under their brand name, and they also design and manufacture for other prominent companies like PayTM, Syska, Saregama, and Electric Pe. The founding team comes from IIT Delhi, further highlighting the strong connections between startups and top Indian universities. (Image: Shutterstock)