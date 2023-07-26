CNBC TV18
Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch6 series with larger display, sleep analysis, and Wear OS 4
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 6:44:32 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Samsung has just announced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch6 series, with some impressive features and improvements. Here are some of the highlights of the new devices that you might want to know.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8

New Watches: Samsung launched Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic with a slimmer bezel and larger display.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

Sleep Analysis: The watches offer detailed feedback on Sleep Score Factors, such as total sleep time and sleep cycle.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8

Body Composition: The watches measure key physical metrics for a tailored approach to fitness goals.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8

Heart Rate Zone: The watches define optimal running intensity levels based on users’ abilities. It also provides insights into heart health with Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Fall Detection, and blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8

Display Size: The watches have a 20 percent larger and more vibrant display for better readability.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8

Watch Colours: The Galaxy Watch6 comes in Graphite and Silver in 44mm and 40mm, and in Gold in 40mm. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic comes in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

Wear OS 4: The Galaxy Watch6 series will be the first to run Wear OS 4 out of the box. It also features a rotating bezel for easy navigation.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Pre-orders: Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch6, starting at $300, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic begin on July 26, with general availability starting August 11.

