Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch6 series with larger display, sleep analysis, and Wear OS 4

SUMMARY Samsung has just announced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch6 series, with some impressive features and improvements. Here are some of the highlights of the new devices that you might want to know.

New Watches: Samsung launched Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic with a slimmer bezel and larger display.

Sleep Analysis: The watches offer detailed feedback on Sleep Score Factors, such as total sleep time and sleep cycle.

Body Composition: The watches measure key physical metrics for a tailored approach to fitness goals.

Heart Rate Zone: The watches define optimal running intensity levels based on users’ abilities. It also provides insights into heart health with Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Fall Detection, and blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring.

Display Size: The watches have a 20 percent larger and more vibrant display for better readability.

Watch Colours: The Galaxy Watch6 comes in Graphite and Silver in 44mm and 40mm, and in Gold in 40mm. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic comes in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

Wear OS 4: The Galaxy Watch6 series will be the first to run Wear OS 4 out of the box. It also features a rotating bezel for easy navigation.

