Samsung unveils Galaxy S9 Tab series with latest Snapdragon chipset, S Pen support

SUMMARY Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy S9 Tab series, which includes three models: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. These tablets have Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, water-resistant S Pens, and long battery lives.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 Tab series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. The tablet series includes Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Key Features: The tablets have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, S Pen support, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Colour Options: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in Beige and Graphite colour variants.

Availability: Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, and will be released on August 11.

India Price: India price of the Galaxy Tab S9 series will be announced in India on July 27.

Display Size: Galaxy Tab S9 has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Tab S9 is 11-inch and Tab S9+ is 12.4-inch in size.

Storage and RAM: Galaxy Tab S9 offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra have up to 512GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

Battery and OS: The Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra have 8,400 mAh, 10,900 mAh and 11,200 mAh battery respectively. They all run on Android 13.

