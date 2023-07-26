Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen, 7.6-inch AMOLED main display

SUMMARY Samsung, at the Galaxy Launch event unveiled fifth-generation devices — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. These devices feature the new Flex Hinge and FlexCam technology, which will take smartphone photography and multitasking to a whole new level, according to the company.

1 / 5

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the "ultimate productivity powerhouse, boasting a large, immersive screen and a long-lasting battery. Its features, such as Taskbar, two-handed drag and drop, and hidden pop-up, optimise multitasking and productivity," said the South Korean electronics manufacturer. (Image: Samsung)

2 / 5

The device weights 253 grams and has a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh. It has a 10 MP camera on the cover display, a rear triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 4 MP camera on the inner display.

3 / 5

The new slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold Edition enhances writing and annotation experiences and conveniently fits in the pocket. The cover display and inner display are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and an "Armour Aluminium" frame. (Image: Samsung)

4 / 5

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, along with practical and stylish cases like the Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and Standing Case with Strap. (Image: Samsung)