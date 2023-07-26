Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen, 3.4 inch super AMOLED cover display

SUMMARY Samsung has unveiled the fifth-generation devices — Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The devices feature sleek and compact designs with powerful performance compared to their predecessors. The Z Flip5 offers increased usability with the Flex Window feature along with Flex Hinge and FlexCam technology.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come in a base variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone will have a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh, but could have a better battery life due to more efficient chipset. (Image: Samsung)

It has a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display with a main display of 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The cover display as well as the inner display are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and an "Armour Aluminium" frame. (Image: Samsung)

The cover display will provide users with more customisation options, including graphical clocks that match their Galaxy Watch series, stylish frames, and informative displays, according to the company. (Image: Samsung)

The device has a 12 MP dual rear camera setup and a 10 MP selfie shooter. The larger Flex Window enables high-quality selfies using the rear camera, while the FlexCam feature allows for hands-free photography from creative angles. (Image: Samsung)

The Flex Window feature will allow users to browse call history, reply to texts with a QWERTY keyboard, and access Samsung Wallet for convenient on-the-go payments. The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at $ 999. (Image: Samsung)