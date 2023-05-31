Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to OnePlus 11 | Ultimate buying guide for premium smartphones in 2023

SUMMARY In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have evolved into more than just communication devices. As technology continues to advance, consumers are seeking smartphones that offer a comprehensive experience with cutting-edge features. If you're considering upgrading to a new high-end smartphone, look no further. We have curated a list of the most powerful smartphones launched in 2023.

vivo X90 Pro | The vivo X90 Pro is an impressive flagship smartphone that offers an exceptional imaging experience. It features the latest vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. With its ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera and large IMX989 sensor, the X90 Pro captures detailed and clear images even in low-light conditions. The smartphone also comes with a 4870 mAh battery and 50W Wireless FlashCharge for fast charging. Its rear panel has a durable and environmentally-friendly Vegan Leather finish. The vivo X90 Pro is available in a 12GB+256GB variant, priced at Rs 84,999, and can be purchased from Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.

vivo X90 | The vivo X90 is the entry-level variant in the X90 Series, offering impressive features at an accessible price. It boasts a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, accompanied by a 12MP Portrait camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is powered by the Dual Flagship chipset featuring India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and a Pro Imaging V2 Chip. Its fluorite AG glass back not only provides a comfortable grip but also adds a touch of style. The device is equipped with a 4810 mAh battery that easily lasts throughout the day. The vivo X90 is available in two attractive color options, Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black, with pricing starting at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 63,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It can be purchased from Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a top-of-the-line smartphone that boasts impressive features. It comes with a large 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for excellent performance. The device offers a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz in game mode, ensuring smooth interactions. It has a quad rear camera system, including a remarkable 200-megapixel primary wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. Additionally, there is a 12-megapixel selfie camera and the S Pen stylus included. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at different price points, starting from Rs 1,24,999, and can be purchased from the Samsung e-store, Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Xiaomi 13 Pro | The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a powerful smartphone featuring a 6.73-inch 2K E6 LTPO 3.0 OLED display. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and running on MIUI 14, it delivers smooth performance. The device comes with a 4,820mAh battery supporting 50W wireless charging and 120W wired charging. Its three-camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a single storage configuration of 12GB+256GB and is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colors. Priced at Rs 79,999, it can be purchased from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios.

OnePlus 11 | The OnePlus 11 is a stylish and high-performing smartphone that offers excellent multitasking capabilities and great value for money. It features a triple rear camera co-developed by Hasselblad and a 6.7-inch Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. Powered by the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it delivers impressive performance. The 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day usage and can be fully charged in under 30 minutes with the included 100W fast charger. OxygenOS 13 provides a clean and user-friendly interface. It is available at a starting price of Rs 56,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 61,999 for the 16GB+256GB variant. It comes in two color options: Eternal Green and Titan Black. You can purchase the device from OnePlus' official offline outlets and on Amazon.

vivo V27 Pro | This smartphone is a part of vivo's popular V Series portfolio. It features an ultra-slim design with a 3D curved display and a Fluorite AG Glass back panel. The phone incorporates color-changing technology and boasts a flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary rear custom sensor. It introduces a new Aura light tech for capturing night portraits and pictures in low light conditions. The standout feature is India's first exclusive Wedding Style Portrait, inspired by the colors and contrast of Indian weddings. The device is powered by the latest MediaTek 8200 4nm 5G flagship chipsets, offering powerful and efficient performance. vivo V27 Pro comes in three storage variants and two eye-catching colors, and is available for purchase at Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. Prices start at Rs 37,999.

iQOO 11 | The iQOO 11 is a flagship device launched by iQOO, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Processor and TSMC's 4nm processor for enhanced efficiency. It achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 1323820*. With LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0, the smartphone offers faster app start speed and file transfer. The iQOO 11 is a powerful device catering to tech enthusiasts and gamers. It is available for purchase on Amazon, priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.