Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to OnePlus 11 | Ultimate buying guide for premium smartphones in 2023

SUMMARY In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have evolved into more than just communication devices. As technology continues to advance, consumers are seeking smartphones that offer a comprehensive experience with cutting-edge features. If you're considering upgrading to a new high-end smartphone, look no further. We have curated a list of the most powerful smartphones launched in 2023.

vivo X90 Pro | The vivo X90 Pro is an impressive flagship smartphone that offers an exceptional imaging experience. It features the latest vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. With its ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera and large IMX989 sensor, the X90 Pro captures detailed and clear images even in low-light conditions. The smartphone also comes with a 4870 mAh battery and 50W Wireless FlashCharge for fast charging. Its rear panel has a durable and environmentally-friendly Vegan Leather finish. The vivo X90 Pro is available in a 12GB+256GB variant, priced at Rs 84,999, and can be purchased from Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.

vivo X90 | The vivo X90 is the entry-level variant in the X90 Series, offering impressive features at an accessible price. It boasts a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, accompanied by a 12MP Portrait camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is powered by the Dual Flagship chipset featuring India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and a Pro Imaging V2 Chip. Its fluorite AG glass back not only provides a comfortable grip but also adds a touch of style. The device is equipped with a 4810 mAh battery that easily lasts throughout the day. The vivo X90 is available in two attractive color options, Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black, with pricing starting at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 63,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It can be purchased from Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.