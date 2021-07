In pics | Richard Branson's space trip: Crew experiences zero gravity aboard Virgin Galactic rocket ship

The rocket plane carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and other crew members take off from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The brief, up-and-down flight — the space plane's portion took only about 15 minutes, or about as long as Alan Shepard's first U.S. spaceflight in 1961 — was a splashy and unabashedly commercial plug for Virgin Galactic, which plans to start taking paying customers on joyrides next year. (Image: AP)