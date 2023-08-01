Redmi 12 5G to OnePlus Open: Top smartphone launches in August

SUMMARY August marks the beginning of the festive season, with Independence Day and Rakshabandhan set to be celebrated throughout the country. For tech enthusiasts, the month is nothing less than a celebration, as many gadgets and smartphones are lined up to be released in August. From the Redmi 12 5G to the Moto G14, many new, much-awaited smartphones from top brands are set to be launched. Take a look at all the big smartphone launches in August.

The Redmi 12 5G is set to launch on August 1. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 17,000, as per a News18 report. The Redmi 12 5G is likely to get a 6.79-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will have two storage options 8GB + 256GB and 6GB + 128GB. The Redmi 12 5G will include a 50 MP primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery, AI Face unlock and fingerprint sensor. The device will be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. (Image: MI website)

The Vivo V29 series is likely to be launched in August. There will be two devices under the series — V29 and V29 Pro. These smartphones are rebranded versions of the Vivo S17 series, which was earlier launched in China. The models are expected to offer a lot of exciting features to consumers. (Image: Vivo website)

Motorola is set to bring out its Moto G14 model in India on August 1. Motorola’s latest offering may include Dolby Atmos speakers and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone is expected to come with 5,000mAh battery and 20W Turbo Power charging. Powered by a UNISCO T616 Octa-Core processor, the device may be priced at Rs 10,000-Rs 11,000 as per reports. (Image: Twitter)

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy F34 5G soon. While the South Korean smartphone company has not yet revealed the launch date, a report by 91mobiles claims that the phone could be launched as early as August 4. The device is expected to feature a 6000 mAh battery, the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor and Android v13 operating software with Samsung One UI. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will likely have 6 GB RAM and 128 GB memory (expandable up to 1TB). (Image: Samsung website)

