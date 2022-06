1 / 5 OnePlus Nord 2T | The 'T' successor to the second-generation OnePlus Nord is nearly here. Though an official launch date has yet to be announced, the company has revealed the specifications — the smartphone will run OxygenOS 12.1 (based on Android 12) out of the box and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC (system-on-a-chip). The 2T will also feature a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro shooter. The device will be powered by a 4.500 mAH battery and sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The price is expected to be under Rs 30,000 — the same as its predecessor. (Image: OnePlus)



2 / 5 OPPO Reno8 Pro | The latest in OPPO's photography-focused Reno lineup will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, and feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 12o Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to feature a triple-camera rear setup and a 4,500 mAh battery. It will run ColorOS based on Android 12 out of the box and could be priced under Rs 35,000. The official launch date is expected in July, but we don't have a date yet. (Image: Oppo)



3 / 5 Google Pixel 6A | This is the phone we are very excited about. The Pixel is making a return to India after a two-year absence — the last Pixel phone to launch here was the Pixel 5. Google skipped India when it released the flagship 6 and 6 Pro which run on its in-house Tensor chip. The 6A will have most of the bells and whistles of its warmly received siblings. The newest Pixel phone will also feature the same Tensor chip, a 6.1 inch OLED display with 60 Hz refresh rate and HDR10_+ support, a 12.2 MP + 12 MP rear camera setup and an 8 MP front camera. The phone will run Google's own Android 12 and is guaranteed four years of OS updates. While the price or launch date have not been announced, the phone might set you back by around Rs 40,000, and is likely to arrive in India late July. (Image: Google)



4 / 5 Nothing phone (1) | Carl Pei's Nothing has slowly but inexorably been ratcheting up the hype around its maiden smartphone offering. We still do not know anything about the phone, apart from its rear, transparent panel, which has been all over social media in the past two weeks. Tech YouTuber MKBHD has even put out a hands-on video of the phone. We do not know the camera set up, screen size, battery size or even the price, but there are more than 1.7 lakh Indians already on the waitlist just to get an invite code, which will give them a shot at preordering the phone. Expect the phone to be priced around Rs 40,000. The Nothing phone (1) will be revealed in a live event on July 12. (Image: Nothing)