Top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in May

SUMMARY Smartwatches are now a part of life but they need not always be pricey. With several trackers for SpO2, heart rate, calories, steps and more, even the budget smartwatches today have a lot to offer. Though, with so many options available, it can be confusing sometimes for buyers. Here’s a look at the top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5000.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Rs 4,999 | OnePlus Nord Watch offers a 60Hz refresh rate with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 368 x 448. It has a brightness of 500 nits and several health trackers for heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and more. The watch comes with 105 sports modes and several watch faces to choose from. (Image: OnePlus website)

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Rs 2,999 | The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports comes with features like GPS tracking, SpO2 monitors, 90 sports modes, and up to 14 days of battery life This watch has 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display with HD resolution for fine picture quality and vivid colors. (Image: Realme website)

boAt Xtend Smart Watch: Rs 2,799 | Built-in Alexa, a square colour LCD display, 50 different watch faces, HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) tracker, SPO2 tracker, the boAt Xtend Smartwatch has it all. The watch is also water resistant up to 50 meters and offers a battery life of 7 days. (Image: boAt website)

Pebble Cosmos Luxe: Rs 3,999 | The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is an affordable smartwatch sporting a 1.36-inch AMOLED display with two buttons, one of which turns into a scroll. It works with the FitCloudPro app on iOS and Android and it features a Bluetooth speakerphone and an built-in microphone. (Image: Pebble website)

Noise Halo Smartwatch: Rs 3,999 | NoiseFit Halo smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution and it offers features like Bluetooth calling and over 150 watch faces. It has several health suites and sports modes, and it is IP68-rated for water resistance with a battery life of 7 days. The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is available in six colours. (Image: Noise website)