Top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in May

Top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in May

Top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in May
By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 11:16:49 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Smartwatches are now a part of life but they need not always be pricey. With several trackers for SpO2, heart rate, calories, steps and more, even the budget smartwatches today have a lot to offer. Though, with so many options available, it can be confusing sometimes for buyers. Here’s a look at the top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5000.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Rs 4,999 | OnePlus Nord Watch offers a 60Hz refresh rate with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 368 x 448. It has a brightness of 500 nits and several health trackers for heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and more. The watch comes with 105 sports modes and several watch faces to choose from. (Image: OnePlus website)

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Rs 2,999 | The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports comes with features like GPS tracking, SpO2 monitors, 90 sports modes, and up to 14 days of battery life This watch has 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display with HD resolution for fine picture quality and vivid colors. (Image: Realme website)

