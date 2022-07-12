Now, react to WhatsApp messages with any emoji of your choice

In honour of World Emoji Day on July 17, WhatsApp will now allow its users to use any emoji to react to WhatsApp messages, making conversations a lot more fun and expressive. WhatsApp has teamed up with the creators of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia, to explain some of the most hotly debated and newest emojis that you can expect to see pop up during chats, to save you from having to ask what they mean. “Emojis are more popular today than ever before, and today’s expansion of WhatsApp Reactions is sure to propel their popularity to even greater heights,” said Keith Broni, Editor-In-Chief of Emojipedia. “With over 3,600 possible new emoji options, we’re delighted to team up with WhatsApp today and use our expertise to address the hottest debates in emoji understanding.”