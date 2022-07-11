Nothing Phone (1) to Oppo Reno 8 — Check full list of smartphones launching this week

This week is going to be an exciting one for smartphone enthusiasts as former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s Nothing will finally launch its first smartphone. The London-based tech major’s first smartphone is expected to shake up the market, which has now been dominated by Apple and Samsung in the premium segment for years now. However, it’s not just Nothing Phone (1) that’s going to hit the shelves this week. Samsung Galaxy M13, Oppo Reno 8, Moto G42 and Infinix Note 12 5G are among other new devices which will also be launched.