Netflix is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic consumption

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 3:01:59 PM IST (Published)

Video streaming plkatforms account for the most internet consumed in the world. According to The Global Internet Phenomena Report released by Sandvine 2023, Netflix is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic.

The Global Internet Phenomena Report released by Sandvine for January 2023 has revealed that Netflix is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic usage in 2022. While an average person spends up to eight hours a day on internet applications, be it for school, work or communicating, online apps have become an integral part of everyone's lives. Let's take a look at which apps are responsible for the most global internet traffic consumption. (Image: Reuters)

No 1: Netflix | The OTT platform is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic use.

No 2: YouTube | The video streaming platform comes next with a 11.4 percent of the world's internet traffic. (Image: Reuters)

No 3: Disney+ | With a significant share, Disney+ users consume around 4.5 percent of global internet traffic. (Image: Reuters)

 No 4: Amazon Prime Video | Another video streaming, users of Amazon Prime video consume 2.8 percent of the world's internet traffic. (Image: Reuters)

Social media and other gaming apps account for significant internet consumption, which include TikTok, Facebook, Playstation and Xbox.

