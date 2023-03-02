English
Netflix is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic consumption

Mar 2, 2023

Video streaming plkatforms account for the most internet consumed in the world. According to The Global Internet Phenomena Report released by Sandvine 2023, Netflix is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic.

The Global Internet Phenomena Report released by Sandvine for January 2023 has revealed that Netflix is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic usage in 2022. While an average person spends up to eight hours a day on internet applications, be it for school, work or communicating, online apps have become an integral part of everyone's lives. Let's take a look at which apps are responsible for the most global internet traffic consumption. (Image: Reuters)

No 1: Netflix | The OTT platform is responsible for 15% of global internet traffic use.

No 2: YouTube | The video streaming platform comes next with a 11.4 percent of the world's internet traffic. (Image: Reuters)

No 3: Disney+ | With a significant share, Disney+ users consume around 4.5 percent of global internet traffic. (Image: Reuters)

 No 4: Amazon Prime Video | Another video streaming, users of Amazon Prime video consume 2.8 percent of the world's internet traffic. (Image: Reuters)

Social media and other gaming apps account for significant internet consumption, which include TikTok, Facebook, Playstation and Xbox.

