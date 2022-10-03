Most affordable 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000: OnePlus, Redmi devices that you can buy now

SUMMARY There has been a significant rise in the demand for 5G smartphones in the market with a number of buyers looking for the best models to buy. According to analysts, 5G smartphones garnered 18 percent market share in 2021 and are expected to attract 40 percent share of all 5G smartphone shipments for the year 2022, Business Insider reported. Along with the essential set of features, 5G smartphones offer 5G support which makes them ready for next-generation connectivity. Those who are looking to buy 5G smartphones under Rs 20000 can look at brands like Poco, Redmi OnePlus, Motorola, and Samsung. Here's a list of the best 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 that were launched within the last 18 months, and are currently available to buy in India.

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G | One of the most affordable OnePlus devices, this smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor and has a storage capacity of 128GB with 6GB/8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12.0 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup with the main camera being 64-megapixel with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide) is priced at Rs 18,999 on Amazon and Rs 19,999 on Flipkart (Black Dusk) (Image: OnePlus)

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G runs on Android 12.0 with MIUI 13 on top. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, and Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5G. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the phone takes 42 minutes to get charged fully. The phone is priced at Rs 19,880 on Flipkart (Mirage Blue) and Rs 19,999 on Amazon (Stealth Black). (Image: Mi)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G | Priced at Rs 16,999 on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a mid-range smartphone which runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The phone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 octa-core processor and is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The phone has quad cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel main camera. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with a 25W charging speed. (Image: Samsung)

Poco X4 Pro 5G | Launched on February 28, 2022, Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and supports DCI-P3. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with 6GB, and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast charging. On Flipkart, the Poco X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue) is priced at Rs 19,099. (Image: Poco)

Motorola Moto G71 | The Moto G71 5G comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery is bundled with a 33W charger. The Moto G71 5G sports a triple camera setup with the primary camera being 50 megapixels. On Flipkart, The Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green and Arctic Blue versions) are priced at Rs 16,999. (Image: Motorola)