Improved search results, ability to generate content and more – a look at Microsoft’s new AI-enhanced Bing

Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. Launched alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, it promises to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. (Image: Shutterstock)

The new Bing experience is a culmination of four technical breakthroughs – Next-generation OpenAI model, the Microsoft Prometheus model, Applying AI to core search algorithm, and the new user experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

Next-generation OpenAI: The new Bing runs on a new, next-generation OpenAI model more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search. (Image: Shutterstock)

Microsoft Prometheus model: A proprietary way of working with the OpenAI model, which claims to deliver more relevant, timely and targeted results, with improved safety. (Image: Shutterstock)

Applying AI to core search algorithm: The AI model is also applied to the core Bing search ranking engine, even basic search queries are more accurate and more relevant. (Image: Shutterstock)

New user experience: Interaction with search, browser and chat is reimagined by pulling them into a unified experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

Microsoft Bing will provide more relevant results for simple things like sports scores and weather, with a new sidebar for more comprehensive answers. (Image: Shutterstock)

For more complex searches, the new Bing offers new, interactive chat to refine the search by asking for more details – with links available to immediately act on decisions. (Image: Shutterstock)

The new Bing reviews result from across the web to find and summarise the answer. For instance, it gives detailed instructions for how to certain ingredients while cooking, without scrolling through multiple results. (Image: Shutterstock)

It can generate content, help write an email, prepare for a job interview or create a quiz for trivia night. The new Bing also cites all its sources, with links to the web content it references. (Image: Shutterstock)

An updated Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look, and two new functionalities embedded within the sidebar: Chat and compose. Chat allows users to summarise the webpage or document they are looking at and ask questions about its contents, while compose acts as a writing assistant; helping to generate text, from emails to social media posts, based on a few starting prompts. (Image: Shutterstock)

How to try the new version of Bing: For now, Microsoft has made the new Bing available in a limited preview with some pre-populated search results at bing.com/new, where there is also a waitlist sign-up link. Microsoft hopes to be able to provide stable versions of its new browsers and search engine by the end of February. (Image: Shutterstock)