English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstechnology NewsMeet GPT 4 – the most advanced AI language model yet

Meet GPT-4 – the most advanced AI language model yet

Meet GPT-4 – the most advanced AI language model yet
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 9:57:10 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

GPT-4 is not just a language model, it is also a vision model. It can flexibly accept inputs that intersperse images and text arbitrarily, kind of like a document, said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of Open AI.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

GPT-4 is a groundbreaking development in AI-Language models, promising to transform the way humans communicate and interact with machines. As the latest addition to the GPT family of language models, GPT-4 features advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology that will push the boundaries of what is possible with AI. With improved natural language understanding, enhanced multilingual support, and more advanced dialogue capabilities, GPT-4 is set to establish a new standard for AI language models and revolutionise communication. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

What is GPT-4? | OpenAl has been releasing GPT language models since 2018. GPT-3, the third such release, was the most advanced model when ChatGPT, its chatbot product, was released in 2022. GPT-4 is the latest and most powerful large language model from Open AI, currently available as a paid subscription. The free version of ChatGPT is actually the GPT-3.5 model. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10

What is new? | 1. The new system is a "multimodal" model, which means it can accept images as well as text as inputs, allowing users to ask questions about pictures. The new version can handle massive text inputs. (Image: OpenAI Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

What is new? | 2. Chatbots that can "see". According to OpenAl, the system may also respond to queries based on the content of an image. When prompted with an image of things available in a fridge and a query about what meals can be made with those ingredients, the bot, surprisingly, came up with a couple of perfect recipes.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 10

What is new? | 3. Able to reason logically. When asked to describe why an image of a squirrel with a camera was funny, GPT-4's response was: "we don't expect them to use a camera or act like a human". (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

What is new? | 4. Unprecedented smartness – when prompted with a photo of a hand-drawn and rudimentary sketch of a website to GPT- 4, it created a working website based on the drawing.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

What is new? | 5. Safer than its predecessor. The new model of the bot is trained to refuse inappropriate questions. When asked about how to make a bomb, it replied: "I'm sorry, I cannot provide instructions on how to build a bomb. The creation and use of explosive devices are illegal and can cause harm to individuals and society." (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

Limitations | 1. GPT-4 is not perfect and has similar limitations as earlier GPT models. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Limitations | 2. It can still "hallucinate" facts and make reasoning errors, so caution should be taken when using language model outputs. Particularly in high-stake contexts. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Limitations | 3. GPT-4 doesn’t know about events after September 2021 which can cause it to make simple reasoning errors and accept false statements as true.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Next big thing in India will be digital industrialisation, says Nokia

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X